VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster boys volleyball team made history on Thursday night as they swept Fairport to win the Class A championship, their first title since 1996.

The Lakers (21-1) won nail-biters in the first two sets, winning 25-23 and 25-22.

The third set contained less drama. Leading 18-16, Webster closed out the final frame strong to win 25-18 and take the title in straight sets. Griffin Monrad was named tournament MVP.

In the Class B championship game, Spencerport defeated Brockport in four sets for their third straight title.

Both champions will play on Saturday, November 12th in the Far West Regionals at Webster Schroeder High School.