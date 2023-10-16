Lakers have won eleven of their last twelve matches

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Lakers took care of business on Monday night, taking down Penfield in straight sets.

Webster took the first set 25-19 before grinding out a second set victory at 25-23. The Lakers were in control the entire third set, closing out Penfield with a 25-16 set win.

Joey Preische led the Lakers with 13 kills. Gavin Terp had nine, while Evan Cattron and Ryan Willard each had seven. Nick Ange dished out 30 assists for the Lakers while Cattron led the team with eight digs.

After starting the year 2-2, the Lakers have won 11 of their last 12 matches to move to 13-3 on the season. They will travel to Victor on Wednesday, October 18th.

Penfield (8-6) will host Brighton on the same night.