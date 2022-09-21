Griffin Monrad led the way for the Warriors with 13 kills

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster boys volleyball continued their stellar start to the season as they Rush-Henrietta to move to 8-0. Through eight games, the Warriors have yet to drop a set.

It was a heavily contested first set with the Warriors coming out on top 25-23. Webster stepped on the gas from there winning the next two frames 25-17, 25-15.

Griffin Monrad led the way for the Warriors with 13 kills, four blocks and three aces. Evan Lukasiewicz wasn’t far behind with ten kills and eight digs.

Webster (8-0) will put their undefeated record on the line against Spencerport at Schroeder high school on Monday, September 26th.