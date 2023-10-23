Crane netted game-winner for the Eagles in double overtime

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne boys soccer was locked in a scoreless draw in double overtime against Olympia in the Class A quarterfinals.

That’s when Nevin Crane stepped up when the Eagles needed him most.

Crane netted the game-winner with less than four minutes remaining in overtime to give the Eagles the win.

The senior has been one of the top players in Section V all season long. He’s scored 27 goals this year, which is tops among large school boys in Section V.

The Eagles will have a stiff test in the semifinals against top-seeded and unbeaten Aquinas on Tuesday.

However, his Saturday heroics have Wayne two wins from a sectional title and have made him our Player of the Week.