Wayne uses big second half to top Aquinas in boys lacrosse

Eagles outscore the Li'l Irish 4-1 in the second half

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tied at six at the half, the Eagles outscored the Li’l Irish 4-1 in the final 24 minutes to move to 4-2 on the season.

Tied at 3 in the first quarter, Gavin Conlan had the highlight of the night as the Aquinas goalie went coast-to-coast and fired in a goal to give Aquinas the lead.

But Jack Acker had a more typical strong goalie performance for the Eagles, shutting out Aquinas in the third quarter and only allowing one goal in the fourth.

Andy Hamel led the Eagles with five goals while Nate Michel had one goal and three assists. Angelo Palumbo had a hat trick for Aquinas and an assist, with Joey Sciortino netting two goals and an assist.

Wayne takes their 4-2 record into a battle against Pal-mac on Saturday while Aquinas, 3-3, takes on Spencerport on Monday.