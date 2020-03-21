Wayne Central challenges student athletes to stay active on social media

The Wayne Central School District athletic department is encouraging student athletes to get outside and stay active with the #WayneAthleteChallenge. The Twitter campaign inspires Eagles past and present to post videos of themselves doing individualized skill work while school and sports are on a hiatus.

Josh accepted the challenge and knocked it out of the park. #WayneAthleteChallenge https://t.co/Xi6KbtTodt — WayneCSD Athletics (@WCSD_Athletics) March 21, 2020

“I was going back to my youth days when I would practice my sport individually in the driveway and the backyard, so that’s sort of where this came from,” said Wayne Central Athletic Director Anthony Carusone. “We have a few that are working on their videos currently and hopefully we’ll have a few more take it in the upcoming weeks.

The campaign has had submissions of sports from all seasons, including ice hockey, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, and even fishing. Tim Thomas, coach of the fishing team and modified volleyball, set up a game for casting practice.

“You set up some targets around the yard, cast and pitch into them, practice different casting techniques,” said Thomas.

Tiffany Schaumberg, a four-year girls lacrosse varsity athlete, graduated in 2019 and was the first alumnus to take the challenge.

“I know staying outside can be super hard, but I saw the challenge and thought it was a great way to keep kids active and get them out of the house,” said Schaumberg.

She is now a lacrosse player at the University of Mount Union, where her freshman season was cut short after the NCAA cancelled all spring sports.

“It was just disappointing because we only got three games in and our team was slated to win our conference this year, so we could have played in the NCAA tournament,” said Schaumberg.

Before the NYSPHSAA postponed the spring sports season, Schaumberg visited her old teammates and reminded them to stay positive because anything can happen.

“I keep telling them their season might be cut short, but it might not, they might have an opportunity to still play so stay in shape, stay motivated, and stay active.”

For any athlete looking to get involved, post a video doing a skill or drills on Twitter, and add the hashtag #WayneAthleteChallenge.