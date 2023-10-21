Nevin Crane scores the game-winner for Wayne in double overtime

Boys Soccer: Class A quarterfinals

(4) Wayne 1, (5) Olympia 0

After nearly 106 minutes of scoreless action, Nevin Crane broke the tie in double overtime to seal the win for the Eagles.

With less than four minutes to play in double overtime, Crane received a pass with his back to the basket. The senior controlled the ball, turned around and sent a shot to the far post for the game-winner.

Both Wayne’s Matthew Chelini and Dylan Mattice of Olympia made several big stops to keep the sheet clean. Mattice finished with 15 saves.

Wayne, the fourth seed, will take on top-seeded Aquinas in the Class A sectional semifinals. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 24th at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Class A quarterfinals

(2) Sutherland 6, (7) Geneva 1

The Knights controlled the match from start to finish as they advanced to the Class A sectional semifinals with the win.

Alexandra Bova and Callie Johnson led Sutherland with two goals each. Kate Pinto and Emma Wesley also scored.

Lea Kenney finished with five saves in goal for Sutherland. Meghan Joerger had two assists.

Sutherland will take on sixth-seeded Pal-Mac in the semifinals. The Knights won the first matchup 3-1 earlier this season.