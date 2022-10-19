WAYNE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne boys soccer team just wrapped up one of the most historic seasons in school history with an unblemished regular season record of 15-0.

“Every year and every team I’ve ever had wants to be undefeated and this is the first time in our last 63 years that we’ve been able to achieve that goal,” said Wayne boys soccer head coach Jay Marino. “It’s a huge thing for these guys because this is what they wanted.”

The Eagles are one of just four teams remaining in Section V that finished the regular season undefeated. The record is impressive, but how they did it is mind-blowing. Wayne allowed just 2 goals all season long and pitched a staggering 13 shutouts.

“Getting scored on sucks so we try to avoid that,” said junior midfielder PJ Treasure.

No matter how easy they make it look, the teams goal keeper, Alec Gilbert said there are still challenges of keeping the box score clean every night.

“It’s definitely nice to play defense,” said Gilbert. “But there’s also a lot of pressure because one mistake and the game can be over in a game like soccer.”

For their efforts, the Eagles are ranked third in the state for Class A by the New York Sportswriters Association.

“On the defensive end we’ve always preached whether it’s me, midfield, defense themselves is if you lose the ball you work to get it back,” said senior forward Alex Cook. “No matter who you are. If you hang your head when you lose the ball you’re only going to cause yourself more trouble.”

Wayne says they have a huge chip on their shoulder heading into the postseason or the ‘second season’ as they like to call it. In 2019, the Eagles lost to Pittsford Sutherland 1-0 in the Class A2 sectional finals.

Fast forward two years and Wayne fell once again to the Knights in the Class A sectional semifinals 2-0. The Eagles say they have turned those shortcomings into motivation.

“We don’t see them in league play much so we’ve got to prove ourselves,” said Treasure. “To have a chance to play that same team again, same spot. We really want to come back, get them again and very motivational for the whole team.”

Wayne received the number one seed for sectional play in Class A and will begin their title run on Friday, October 21st when they host Wilson/REC.