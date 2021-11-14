Wayne and Le Roy girls volleyball taken down in Far West Regionals

Wayne and Le Roy come up in the Far West Regionals

Class B Far West Regionals: Marcellus 3 Wayne 2

The Eagles season came to an end Saturday afternoon after going the distance and losing in five sets to Marcellus.

Wayne would take the first two sets 25-23, 25-23 to take a two sets to none lead. Marcellus would grab the following two sets 25-22, 25-22 to force a fifth set.

In the fifth and final set, Marcellus held off Wayne 25-23 to advance to the state semifinals.

Class C Far West Regionals: Portville 3 Le Roy 0

Le Roy fell short in the Class C Far West Regionals after getting swept by Section VI’s Portville.

Portville controlled the match, winning 25-9 25-15 25-18.

The Oatkan Knights finished the season 22-2.