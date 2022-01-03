Waterloo’s White-Principio is our Player of the Week

The senior forward is averaging 17 points per game, powering Waterloo to an undefeated start

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — As the 2021 calendar turns to 2022, we turn our attention to one of the top teams in the state for our Player of the Week honors.

Giavanna White-Principio of Waterloo posted 24 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-38 win over Holland from Section VI and had 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a 67-50 win over Livonia. Waterloo went 2-0 to win the Livonia Holiday Tournament.

The senior forward is averaging 17 points and almost nine rebounds per game as Waterloo is off to a 7-0 start.

Waterloo is 2nd in the Class B state rankings and they have a signature win against Canandaigua, who is top-ten in Class A. On December 4th, Waterloo won 39-26, holding the Braves more than 20 points below their season average.

White-Principio forms a powerful tandem with junior guard Morgan Caraballo, who averages over 14 points per game.

Waterloo went undefeated last season, winning the B2 championship 55-31 over Dansville. They will be very tough to defeat this season and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.

