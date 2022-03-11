Waterloo hasn't lost in two years and is on a 38-game winning streak

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Things are going pretty good for the Waterloo girls basketball team.

How good? They’ve forgotten what losing feels like.

“Honestly, yeah. It’s been two years for us,” said Waterloo senior forward Giavanna White-Principio with a smile. “We don’t remember.”

The Indians are on a 38-game winning streak dating back to last year’s season. They’ve dominated their competition, winning all but three games this season by double figures.

Now, they’re off to the Far West Regionals for the first time since 2013 after they defeated Midlakes 43-30 on Tuesday in the Class B State Qualifier. All of this success isn’t really coming as a surprise to the team as it’s been a season they’ve been waiting for for quite some time.

“Honestly, we’ve been looking forward to this since we were in about second grade,” said Waterloo senior guard Macy Carr. “Growing up, we’ve all grown up playing together and we all knew that the year that we would be going super far and to states would be my senior year or my junior year and we worked really hard and here we are.”

Last year, Waterloo didn’t have a chance to compete for a state title. This year they beefed up their schedule to go on a potential deep run by playing Class A Canandaigua and Class AA Mercy.

Waterloo handed the Braves their only loss of the regular season and went into the Monarchs’ gym and handed them a nine-point loss.

“It feels good to not just be a small-town team. We prepare and Coach [Mike] Bree does a lot to make sure we work hard for each individual team that we play,” said Carr. “We’re never skipping any team. It doesn’t matter if it’s a team we know we’re going to beat, we prepare for every single one.”

White-Principio leads the way averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Junior Morgan Caraballo averages 13.6 points per game while Carr is putting up 9.2 points and five rebounds per game.

“We’re all best friends out of school, we know each other really well, we share the ball a lot and it just really comes together on the court,” said White-Principio. “We’ve just put so much work into it and finally paying off so it feels great.”

Waterloo is the top-ranked team in the state and will play Lewiston-Porter from Section VI on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. Lew-Port is ranked 5th in the state, the game tips off at 5:00 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School.

For a preview of the matchup, you can listen to the High School Huddle podcast as we talked with WIVB-TV high school sports reporter Mary Margaret Johnson as we break down all the Far West Regionals.