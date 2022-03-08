PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Waterloo girls basketball team entered Tuesday night’s Class B State Qualifier game against Midlakes on a 37-game winning streak, but led by just two points heading into the fourth quarter.

Then their defense took over and ended any hope of an upset as Waterloo picked up a 43-30 win to move on to the Far West Regionals.

The Indians gave up zero field goals in the fourth quarter and made their free throws down the stretch to advance to the regionals for the first time since 2013, when they went all the way to the state championship game.

In a low-scoring first half, Waterloo led 10-9 after the first quarter and 18-14 at the half.

In the third quarter, Waterloo extended their lead to 30-22 when Jazzmyn Lewis hit a three-pointer with 2:24 left in the third.

But the Screaming Eagles ended the frame on a 6-0 run to make it 30-28 heading into the fourth.

Waterloo’s defense swarmed Midlakes in the fourth quarter, forcing multiple turnovers which kept the Screaming Eagles off the scorebook other than a pair of free throws.

Giavanna White-Principio scored the only field goal of the quarter as Waterloo extended their lead due to strong free-throw shooting.

Waterloo, now 24-0 on the season and on a 38-game winning streak dating back to last year, will play in the Far West Regionals on Saturday, March 12th at 5:00 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School. They will play the Section VI representative from the Buffalo area, either Eden or Lew-Port. Those two teams will play each other Wednesday night.