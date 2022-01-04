Waterloo girls, Irondequoit boys score Tuesday wins

Waterloo 43, Mercy 34

Waterloo held Mercy to just 11 second half points and rallied from a one point halftime deficit for the win. Giavanna White-Principio led Waterloo with 19 points.

After trailing 23-22 at the half, Waterloo led 34-27 after three quarters and Mercy never got closer than six points in the fourth.

Macy Carr chipped in 8 points for Waterloo while Audrey Hintz led the way for Mercy with 10 points.

The 2nd ranked Class B team in the state continued its perfect start to the season, improving to 8-0. Mercy has lost three of four and fell to 6-4.

Irondequoit 52, Fairport 41

The Eagles jumped out to huge lead then had to fight off an excellent Raiders rally to get the win.

Irondequoit scored the first 14 points of the game and led 30-14 at the half, but Fairport closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run. The gap was only 36-32 with eight minutes to play.

The lead shrunk to three points a couple times in the fourth quarter and Irondequoit was clinging to a 44-41 lead with four minutes remaining. However, Fairport did not score again as the Eagles pulled away.

Xavier Gissendanner of Irondequoit led all scorers with 25 points while his backcourt mate Ryan Heath pitched in 14 points of his own.

Irondequoit improved to 5-2 with their third consecutive win while the Raiders dropped to 4-3.