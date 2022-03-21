TROY, N.Y. (WROC) — In a matchup that featured the top two teams in the state, the Waterloo girls come up short in the Class B state championship game against Schalmont out of Section II. The Indians went into the contest on a 40-game winning streak and suffered their first loss since 2020.

Schalmont started off the contest fast holding a 21-14 lead after eight minutes of play. In the second quarter, Waterloo crawled back into the game outscored the Sabres 16-10 to make it a one-point game heading into the break.

A defensive attack led by Giavanna White-Principio held Schalmont to just 29% from the floor in the first half.

Coming out of the break, Waterloo was able to keep their intensity up on the defensive end of the floor to make it a 46-43 game into the final frame. It was a back and forth fourth quarter with each team possessing the lead down the stretch.

With under a minute to go, White-Principio had a put-back go down to take a 54-53 lead. On the other end, Haley Burchhardt had a put-back of her own go down to re-take the lead at 55-54 for the game winning bucket.

White-Principio led all scorers with 24 points and hauled in 14 rebounds. Morgan Caraballo did her part with ten points. Senior Macy Carr was a force on the glass corralling eleven rebounds.

Waterloo figures to still be in the mix for another playoff run next season with only two seniors graduating off this year’s team. This is the second time in school history that the Indians lost in the state title game with the first time taking place in 2013.