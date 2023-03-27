CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The past 4 seasons for the Waterloo girls basketball team has been nothing short of historic. During that time span, the Tigers have lost just 5 games and grabbed three sectional titles.

After falling short in the state championship a season ago, Waterloo climbed the mountaintop last weekend securing their first state title in school history. On Sunday, the Tigers took it a step further with an emphatic 68-35 win over Preston in the Class B Federation championship game.

The New York state Federation tournament pits the best schools in New York’s four athletic associations against each other. With the win, Waterloo sits atop of Class B in all of New York state, no matter the association.

The Tigers stormed out the gates behind a 16-0 run in the first quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game. Leading the way for Waterloo was senior Natalie DiSanto with a team-high 24 points. Fellow senior Jazzmyn Lewis pitched in 16 points while Morgan Caraballo end up with eight.

Waterloo concludes their season with a 28-1 record