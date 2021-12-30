Waterloo girls basketball notches impressive road win over Livonia

Waterloo explodes late in the third quarter to defeat Livonia

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — After leading 25-24 at the halfway mark, Waterloo stepped on the gas in the second half to take down Livonia 67-50. With the win, Waterloo moves to 7-0 on the year and to remain undefeated.

Giavanna White-Principio and Morgan Caraballo dominated the 3rd quarter to give Waterloo a 50-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

White-Principio led the way with 21 while Caraballo chipped in 18 points of her own. Libby Kwak was the leading scorer for Livonia with 18 points.

Waterloo’s next game will be a tough road test against Mercy on Tuesday, January 4th. Livonia drops to 6-2 on the season and will host Midlakes on Wednesday, January 5th.