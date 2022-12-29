Despite a game-high 29 points from Kylie Buckley, the Tigers held strong to move to 8-0

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of two undefeated teams, Waterloo defeated Livonia to win the Great Livonia Shootout. Heading into the contest, Waterloo was ranked fourth in the state while the Bulldogs were ninth according to the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Waterloo led wire-to-wire holding a lead after every quarter in the contest. The Tigers have not lost to a Section V foe since March 2nd, 2020 in the Class B1 sectional title game.

Senior guard Natalie DiSanto led a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers with 16 points Jazzmyn Lewis and Morgan Caraballo each had 15 points. Addison Bree and Maci Mueller both had nine points a piece.

Niagara commit, Kylie Buckley scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter while junior guard Libby Kwak added 15 points.

Waterloo (8-0) will host Mynderse on Friday, January 6th while Livonia (8-1) face York at home the same evening.