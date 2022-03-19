Waterloo sits one game away from first state championship in school history

Class B State Semifinals- Waterloo 61, Putnam Valley (I) 39

Waterloo came into the final four ranked number one in the state for Class B and the Indians showed why they’re deserving of that lofty ranking in their dominant win over Putnam Valley.

It was a close game in the first half with Waterloo holding a 24-23 lead heading into the halfway mark. Waterloo struggled from the field in the first half shooting 36% from the field, making nine of their 25 shot attempts.

After the break, Waterloo stepped on the gas outscoring the Tigers 20-11 in their third quarter. Putnam Valley got the game within five points in the fourth quarter, but the Indians scored the final 17 points of the game to come home with the win.

In the second half, the Indians tightened up on the defensive end of the floor holding the Tigers to just 21% from the floor and 11% from behind the arc.

Jazzmyn Lewis led the way for Waterloo with 18 points and nine rebounds while Morgan Caraballo was right behind her with 16 points. Giavanna White-Principio was a dominant force inside posting a double-double with eleven points and 15 rebounds. Macy Carr also chipped in ten points.

Waterloo will take on Schalmont out of Section 2, who defeated General Brown 52-42. They return to the state title game for the first time since 2013 and seek their first state championship in school history.

Class C State Semifinals- Millbrook (IX) 58, East Rochester 31

After a relatively close first quarter, Millbrook controlled the game the rest of the way to put East Rochester’s state championship dreams on hold for another year.

The Lady Bombers battled tough in the first eight minutes of play trailing 15-13. In the second quarter, Millbrook began to separate making it a 27-17 game into the break.

Millbrook clamped down on defense in the second half as East Rochester could only score 14 points in the entire half. The Blazers had an efficient night shooting 51% from the field and 54% from distance.

East Rochester has their season come to an end with a 24-2 record. Over the past two seasons, the Lady Bombers went 37-3 and collected two sectional titles.