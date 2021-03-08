Water and ice: HF-L’s Mayo excelling at hockey and diving this winter

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Honeoye Falls-Lima junior Griffin Mayo is the best diver in Section V hockey. That’s not supposed to be an insult.

With the hockey season delayed, Mayo decided to try diving— a sport in which he only had some brief intramural experience.

“He turned COVID which was an obvious bummer for all of us, into a blessing in disguise,” said HF-L swimming head coach Ari Freedman-Weiss.

“You know it’s not that easy of a sport to pick up and I kind of picked it up really easy. I don’t know how I did it,” said Mayo.

While there were some early growing pains, in just his second meet in his life he recorded a perfect 10. That feat had only been accomplished one other time in HF-L history.

“He’s really humble about it. I don’t think he really grasped the significance of it and probably expected ‘I got a 10 in my second week, that’ll happen again,'” said Freedman-Weiss.

While he didn’t get any more tens, his success carried over to sectionals where he took second place in Class B.

“I really didn’t expect to get second, it was a big surprise to me,” said Mayo.

After the diving season was over, Mayo jumped right back into hockey and is having the best season of his career. After failing to score a goal in his first three seasons on Brighton/HF-L/ER’s varsity hockey team, Mayo is tied for the team lead with seven goals this year.

“He’s scored some pretty clutch goals for us. When he scores goals they’re normally the most important in the game, he waits for that big moment,” says Bruins hockey head coach Brendon Rothfuss. “It’s pretty special to see him grow up into the kid he is today.”

As an added bonus, Griffin is playing with his younger sister Eva for the first time this season. Griffin laughed as he admitted Eva usually gets the better of him in practice

“I’m always the one on offense going against her and she’s a good defenseman so she usually just pokes the puck away from me,” said Mayo.

The Bruins enter sectionals as the 5th seed in Class A, where Mayo will look to add some more hardware to his trophy case this winter.