AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — The JC Walker show made its way to Avon High School on Monday as the senior dropped 34 points in a 59-56 win over Pembroke. With the win, Lyons advanced to the state quarterfinals for the 11th time in school history.

It was a close first half with Pembroke holding a 32-27 lead into the break. Tyson Totten and Cayden Pfalzer each had three triples in the first sixteen minutes of play.

In the third, Lyons clamped down on the defensive end allowing just ten points in the frame to take a four point lead into the fourth. In the deciding quarter, Lions only made one field goal from the floor. However, they went 10/13 from the free throw line to put the game on ice.

Beyond Walker, Lyons got contributions from Jacob Sides with 10 points and Mikey Briggs with seven. Also, Jamire Johnson pitched in six points. For Pembroke, Pfalzer led the way with 19 points while Totten was right behind him with 18 points. Jon Suro also scored 15 points for the Dragons.

Lyons (24-1) will advance to the Far West Regionals where they will take on Randolph out of Section VI. The game will take place on Saturday, March 11th at Gates-Chili High School at 11am.