St. John Fisher College hosted 82 of Section Five’s top boys basketball players Tuesday night in an effort to provide them more exposure.

To college coaches and to each other.

Primetime 585 was once again one of the driving forces. Karen and Gerard Iglesia partnered their indefatigable community building efforts with McQuaid boys basketball coach Jack Leasure to create a one night basketball camp. In attendance were 22 college coaches from all over the Rochester area and as far away as Penn State-Behrend.

Victor grad Connor Williams also played an important role by volunteering to pay the facility fee for the evening. Williams is the 7-footer who plays for Fisher and went viral in the early part of the basketball season. Money made from sales of T-Shirts with Williams’ “Big Cozy” nickname covered the NCAA required payment to open Fisher’s Ralph C. Wilson Athletics Center for the event.

A generous and impressive gesture for a college freshman.

The camp opened with drills and games of 3-on-2 or 2-on-1. The second half of the two hour workout was full court, 5-on-5 pickup games. Local high school officials volunteered their time to referee the full court matchups. Karen Iglesia said they had offers from five times the number of officials they needed.

Players representing 41 different high schools were invited from every reach of Section Five. While the attraction was a look from a college coach, that was not the only purpose.

It was also an opportunity to bridge the gap between urban and suburban kids by putting them on the same court playing a game at which they all excel. It also gives the stars from schools in smaller classes a chance to prove their ability against top players from the larger schools.

Although only 22 coaches attended the event, each of the kids in attendance might very well end up on the radar of dozens more universities across the country.

“Coaching is a very unique club and people will talk. So a Division II coach might say, ‘You know what? He might not be Division II material, but I got 4 or 5 Division III (friends). Listen, this kid is pretty good’,” Karen Iglesia said. “Some kids here have never been looked at. Coaches are saying, ‘this kid’s not bad’ because they get to see them in a different atmosphere.”

It’s the first time such an event has been provided for Section Five stars, but the hope is that it’s not the last. A more ingrained and consistent showcase could increase exposure for Rochester high school players exponentially.

“The more you do it and the more people know about it and, hopefully if you continue to do it and build on it, it can become a staple for the kids to count on after the season,” Leasure said.