Victor’s Phil Nwugwo is our Player of the Week

The senior averaged 25 points per game in two key victories

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Big-time players step up in big-time moments and this week’s Player of the Week is no different.

Victor senior Phil Nwugwo helped lead the undefeated Blue Devils to two key victories last week.

On Wednesday, Nwugwo powered Victor to an 80-70 win over Brighton in overtime, scoring six of his game-high 28 points in the extra frame.

Then on Friday against previously undefeated Schroeder, he had 22 points as the Blue Devils cruised past the Warriors 61-41. Eight of his points came in the first quarter, where Victor outscored Schroeder 19-5 to put the game out of reach early.

The Blue Devils are 9-0 to start the season and were ranked 19th in last week’s state rankings.