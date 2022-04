The junior had nine goals and four assists in a 3-0 week for the Blue Devils

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When you’re a part of a team that went 3-0 on the week and took down a state ranked team in the process, you’ll be sure to pop up on our radar.

Junior Pax Marshall from Victor had nine goals and four assists in three games this week. Marshall and the Blue Devils are currently ranked 10th in the state.

That resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.