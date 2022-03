This Monday’s Player of the Week is Victor senior Maddie Pitts.

She won the pentathalon at the New Balance Indoor nationals over the weekend. During the five event competition, Pitts was first in the long jump, second in the high jump and third in the 800 meter run.

Pitts also won sectional titles for Victor this year in the 600 meters and the long jump.

Certainly a worthy player of the week.