Thomas Gravino had 11 goals this week for the Blue Devils

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thomas Gravino of Victor is our player of the week.

On a nationally ranked Blue Devils squad with several college commits, the senior has stood out from the rest. Gravino, who will play lacrosse at Maryland next year, had 11 goals in a 3-0 week for Victor including a 5 goal performance in a win over Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey.

Gravino is also tied for the Section V lead in goals scored with 35. A resume that impressive is more than worthy to be our player of the week…