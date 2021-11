ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor senior Emma Werkmeister was named MVP of the Class AA volleyball state tournament, as she guided Victor to a four-set win in the championship match over Massapequa.

The UConn commit recorded 31 kills to lead all players and put on a serving clinic in the second set, recording six straight aces to take over the game.

The Blue Devils finished the year with a 49-1 overall record and Wermeister ends the year as our player of the week.