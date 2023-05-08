ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that day of the week where News 8 gives one local student-athlete their flowers. For this week, one young woman excelled as a two-way player for one of the top teams in Section V.

Victor’s Kylie Bickert went 4-for-4 at the plate on Saturday with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs. Then later on that day, she hit another home run in game two.

Earlier in the week, the St Bonaventure commit got it done in the circle with 14 strikeouts in a win for Victor.

That’s certainly worthy enough to be our player of the week.