This Player of the Week decision was an easier one.

Victor running back Rushawn Baker rolled up 303 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a semifinal win over Hilton on Sunday.

All three of Baker’s touchdowns were from at least 40 yards out. He also added an interception.

The kicker? Baker did all that in the first half. Victor was in front enough at halftime to allow Baker the second half off.

It made Baker a layup choice as our Player of the Week.