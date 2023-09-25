Ruffalo dominated in all three phases of the game

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Ruffalo shined in all three phases of the game for the Victor football team on Friday night.

On offense, he had eight catches for 108 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter from 75 yards out. He also threw for a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

On defense, he made 18 tackles and on special teams, he blocked a punt.

The senior’s heroics helped Victor secure a 21-14 win over Brighton to move the Blue Devils to 4-0. They’ll have another tough test this week when they host Irondequoit.

Ruffalo’s performance makes him more than worthy to be our Player of the Week.