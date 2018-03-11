Victor wins state title

1  of  73
Add another state title to the Victor collection. This one is on the ice. 

Josh Albert scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as Victor rallied past Niagara-Wheatfield for a 5-1 win in the Division 1 state final at the HarborCenter in Buffalo. 

It’s the first state title in program history. 

“Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will,” Senior Sam Lambert said. “It has never been done in Victor history and we’re just a special group of guys in there.”

Lambert scored the tying goal two minutes before Albert’s tally. Ashton Collazo followed to give Victor three goals in 4:47. 

Lambert and Collazo each scored again in the last three minutes of the third period to seal the title.  

Chayse Ierlan stopped 18 of 19 shots in goal. 

 “We all love each other,” Ierlan said. “We’re all best friends and I think that’s what helped us in those stressful games. The couple of ties we had and some of those unfortunate bounces we got this season. But, we’re state champs.”

Victor’s championship season is also an undefeated one. The Blue Devils finished the year 22-0-4. 

“We’re a close knit community,” said head coach Michael Ferreri. “Our families are very tight. Our parents buy in and our kids buy in and the relationship that kids create without and we try to create within is what drives whats in that locker room right now.”
 

