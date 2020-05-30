1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Victor trio and ‘band of brothers’ is Albany lacrosse bound

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Victor boys lacrosse team will remain the NYSPHSAA Class B Champion for another year, since COVID-19 canceled all spring sports seasons.

The seniors won two championship games in the last three years, and instead of playing for a third title in four years, will hold onto last year’s glory.

“Of course we’d like to go and do it again, but we’re glad we got to win last year being on top,” said senior attack Camden Hay.

The 2019 Class B State Championship was the last time Camden Hay, Joey Pezzimenti, and Regan Endres would wear a Blue Devil uniform. The trio has been playing together since they all began in the sports, and understand each other’s game on a cellular level.

“I win the face offs, give it to Cam or Joey and they get the ball rolling,” said Endres. Pezzimenti and Hay both play attack, while Endres is a midfielder who specializes in face offs.

The ‘band of brothers’ is all heading to the University of Albany together in the fall to play Division I lacrosse. Endres was the first to commit to play for the Great Danes, and helped convince Hay and Pezzimenti to also come after they de-committed from Syracuse and Ohio State respectively. Tanner Hay, Camden’s older brother, also attends Albany and was another huge influence on the boys.

“He’s been through it all he knows how Albany works, the stuff to do stuff to don’t,” said Camden. “Having him there will make it so we can be confident and hopefully do good things.”

The boys are just excited to have each other as the navigate college and lacrosse at the next level, a fitting step for a group who has been close for over a decade.

“If you can do what you love at the highest level with your favorite people, there’s nothing better,” said Pezzimenti.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss