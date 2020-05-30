Victor trio and ‘band of brothers’ is Albany lacrosse bound

The Victor boys lacrosse team will remain the NYSPHSAA Class B Champion for another year, since COVID-19 canceled all spring sports seasons.

The seniors won two championship games in the last three years, and instead of playing for a third title in four years, will hold onto last year’s glory.

“Of course we’d like to go and do it again, but we’re glad we got to win last year being on top,” said senior attack Camden Hay.

The 2019 Class B State Championship was the last time Camden Hay, Joey Pezzimenti, and Regan Endres would wear a Blue Devil uniform. The trio has been playing together since they all began in the sports, and understand each other’s game on a cellular level.

“I win the face offs, give it to Cam or Joey and they get the ball rolling,” said Endres. Pezzimenti and Hay both play attack, while Endres is a midfielder who specializes in face offs.

The ‘band of brothers’ is all heading to the University of Albany together in the fall to play Division I lacrosse. Endres was the first to commit to play for the Great Danes, and helped convince Hay and Pezzimenti to also come after they de-committed from Syracuse and Ohio State respectively. Tanner Hay, Camden’s older brother, also attends Albany and was another huge influence on the boys.

“He’s been through it all he knows how Albany works, the stuff to do stuff to don’t,” said Camden. “Having him there will make it so we can be confident and hopefully do good things.”

The boys are just excited to have each other as the navigate college and lacrosse at the next level, a fitting step for a group who has been close for over a decade.

“If you can do what you love at the highest level with your favorite people, there’s nothing better,” said Pezzimenti.