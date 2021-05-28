Victor boys lacrosse tops Thomas in battle of unbeatens

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — After trading goals for much of the game, the Blue Devils took over at the end of the third quarter and never looked back as Victor topped Thomas 9-6 in a battle of unbeaten teams. With a Spencerpoint loss to Penfield elsewhere in Section V, Victor now stands as Class B’s only undefeated teams.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team being up by more than one goal as the game was tied 3-3 at the half.

Thomas took the lead 4-3 on a Nathan Hoban goal and eventually took a 5-3 lead later in the quarter with Ryan Prine’s goal.

However less than 30 seconds after Gotham’s goal, the Blue Devils started a run with a Sam Gotham goal. With five ticks left on the third quarter clock, Thomas Gravino scored to tie it up at 5 heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, Victor pulled away with three straight goals. Cal Lambert, Pax Marshall, and Gotham found the back of the net for the Blue Devils as they took a 8-5 lead that would not be challenged.

Spencer tallied a goal with less than a minute left for Thomas but Gravino put the exclamation point on the win with a final goal.

Gravino led the Blue Devils with three goals while Spencer had a hat-trick for Thomas as well.

Victor moves to 10-0 on the year and will clash with 11-1 Canandaigua on Monday in a rematch of the most recent Class B title game, which Victor won 7-6 in 2019.

Thomas moves to 10-1 and will close out their season with Brighton on Wednesday and McQuaid on Friday.