Class A Sectional Title

(2) Victor 2 (1) Penfield 2

It took 51 minutes of regulation, four overtimes, and a nine-round shootout to decide who will move on to regionals in Class A. In a game where both teams were declared Section V champions, Victor came out on top as Jackson Guck scored in the ninth round of the shootout.

Penfield’s Sam Smock started off the game with a game early in the first period to put the Patriots on the board first. Victor’s Colin McNamara evened the score in the second showing off some nifty stick five minutes into the period.

Later in the second with the Patriots down a man, Sean Smith stole the puck and went the other way to score in one of the prettiest goals of the year to put Penfield on top 2-1 heading into the third.

With just five minutes left in regulation and Victor on the power play, McNamara cleaned up his own miss to for the equalizer. After 51 minutes of action, the game would head to overtime.

In the overtime periods, both goalies, Penfied’s Dominic Andrade and Victor’s Max Pitts, came up clutch with big time saves to keep the net clean. In the fourth overtime period, Pitts had arguably the save of the day with a glove save off a Smith slapshot.

Neither team scored in overtime, therefore, both teams were declared Section V champions and a shootout would determine which team would advance to regionals.

In the ninth round of the shootout, Guck rose to the occasion finding the back of the net to end an instant classic.

Victor will move onto the state tournament where they will play the winner out of Section IV on Saturday, March 5th at SUNY Brockport at 4 pm.

Class B Sectional Title

(2) Aquinas 2 (1) Thomas 4

For the second time in the last three years, the Titans are Class B sectional champions.

Aidan Stappenbeck found his brother Ethan to break the ice and put Thomas on the board first. Later in the first, the brotherly love continued as Connor Mangone scored off a rebound from a shot from CJ to even the score at 1.

In the second period, Joey Crescimanni and Jason Tucker found the back of the net to help Thomas take a 3-1 lead.

The Titans will head to the state tournament where they will face the winner out of Section IV on Saturday, March 5th at SUNY Brockport at 1 pm.