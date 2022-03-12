Division I State Semifinals- West Genesee 1, Victor 0

Dylan Desena pitched a shutout in net for the Wildcats and Jared Jaeger netted the only goal as Victor saw their season end in the state final four.

After a scoreless two periods of play, West Genesee started the third period on a power play. It took just 23 seconds for them to find the back of the net as Jeremy Keyes slid a pass through traffic to Desena who buried it for the lone goal of the game.

Max Pitts stood tall in net for the Blue Devils making 21 saves on 22 shots.

Division II State Semifinals- Starpoint 2, Thomas 1

Alec Kirk was the hero, scoring both goals for Starpoint including the game-winner with just 48 seconds remaining as the Spartans moved on to the state championship game.

After a scoreless first period, Starpoint finally found the back of the net as Kirk took advantage of a Titan turnover and backhanded it top-shelf for a 1-0 lead heading to the third period.

The Titans fought back and tied the game up with 10:06 left in the third as Sam Nesbitt’s point shot got through traffic and lit the lamp to make it 1-1.

The game destined for overtime until Thomas was called for a penalty with just over two minutes left in the game.

On the power play, Justin Bull sent a pass across the ice to Kirk who buried it on a one-timer to earn the victory.