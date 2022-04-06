VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils jumped all over Pittsford on Wednesday night, opening a 7-2 lead at the half en route to a 13-3 victory to stay undefeated.

Madison Mabbett, Olivia Bruno, and Eva Pronit each scored three goals. Caitlin Kennan had two goals and three assists. Pronti finished with eight points as she handed out six assists.

Victor (4-0) will travel to play Darien on Saturday in Connecticut, who defeated the Blue Devils 6-4 last year in the title game of the National Championship Tournament. The tourney pitted 27 of the top girls lacrosse teams in the country against each other.

Pittsford (1-1) will host Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday afternoon.