Victor stays perfect, Eastridge barely escapes Penfield with win

Victor 63, Mendon 52

Victor’s rally on their home court started on a shot clock violation… their own shot clock violation.

Leading by three late in the third quarter, Mendon had forced the unbeaten Blue Devils into a shot clock turnover. However, one of the Vikings celebrated a bit too much in front of a Victor player and got a technical foul.

Matt Caggiano drained both technical free throws. The tech also worked like a turnover, giving Victor the ball. Caggiano converted that into a three point play to put the Blue Devils in front. After the made free throw, Jaxon Roth forced a turnover and found Will Stone for another layup.

Seven points in less than 20 seconds and all after a shot clock violation.

Victor never trailed again, thanks in large part to Connor Williams. The 6-foot-11 junior made himself impossible to guard in the low post and the Blue Devils kept feeding him. Williams finished with a game high 26 points.

Caggiano added 15 for Victor, who remained the only unbeaten team left in Section Five at 16-0.

Luke Hoyser led Mendon with 15 points. Freshman Jackson Greene had 14. The Vikings are now 12-5.

Eastridge 60, Penfield 57

Tony Arnold scored a game high 29 points to lead the Lancers to a win on Five Mile Line Road Wednesday night.

Eastridge never trailed in the fourth quarter, but never gained any separation either. The Patriots kept the margin to five points or less and had a three pointer to tie at the buzzer that fell short.

Dyllon Scott topped the Patriots with 25 points. RJ Wilkins chipped in with 17.

It was the third consecutive win and the eighth in nine games for he Lancers, who improved to 15-3.

It was the fourth straight loss for Penfield, with three of those defeats coming by four points or less. The Patriots fell to 11-7.