Victor softball blanked in state semifinals

Class AA State Semifinals — Cicero-North Syracuse (III) 4, Victor 0

The Blue Devils came two wins away from becoming the first Section V program to repeat as state champions.

C-NS broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning with three runs off the Blue Devils’ ace Katie Sidare.

Both sides had to wait two hours after the originally schedule start time due to the Class A semifinal between Sayville and Ballston Spa lasting 20 innings.

The Blue Devils end the season with a 19-4 record.

Class C State Final — Edison (IV) 10, Warsaw 0

Class D State Final — Deposit (IV) 8, Alfred-Almond 0