ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V has dominated the state cheerleading competitions since the sport was added to the New York championship list in 2016. After the first year where the Rochester area did not win a single state title, two local schools came home with gold trophies in 2023.

Victor and Rush-Henrietta made it 17 total state championships for Section Five schools in seven years of competition.

The Blue Devils were a convincing winner in the Division 1 Large school bracket. Hilton came in second, but was almost five points behind. It was the second title for Victor and the first since 2018.

Rush-Henrietta was best in the Co-Ed division. Section Five was far and away best in this bracket with Webster Thomas finishing second place. The Titans were a point and change behind R-H, but six points ahead of third-place North Rockland. This was the first cheerleading state championship for Rush-Henrietta.

Gates Chili was 5th in the Division 1 Small school competition. It was the best finish in Spartan program history.

Wellsville came in 5th in the Division 2 Large school bracket. Honeoye Falls-Lima ended up 4th among the Division 2 Small school teams.