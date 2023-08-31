The Blue Devils will drop down and compete in Class A this season

Victor 41, Rush-Henrietta 14

In the sixth annual Teddi Bowl, the Blue Devils kicked off their 2023 campaign with a dominant win over the Royals Comets. The game is played each year to celebrate Camp Good Days.

The organization strives to improve the quality of life for families affected by cancer or sickle cell.

After competing last season in Class AA, the Blue Devils will drop down and play in Class A this year.

Victor started fast as they jumped out to a 20-0 lead just five and a half minutes into the game and never looked back. Rush-Henrietta freshman Justin Medina scored the only touchdown for the Royal Comets.

Next week, Victor (1-0) will travel to Thomas on Friday, September 8th. Rush-Henrietta (0-1) will have their home opener against Penfield on Saturday, September 9th.

Brighton 40, Wilson 13

Brighton kicked off the 2023 season with a road win over the Wilson Wildcats.

Midway through the first quarter, Gavin Parks muscled his way into the end zone for the first score of the game. Later in the frame, Tyler Martinovich connected with Jack Snyder in the back left corner of the pay dirt to push the lead to 14.

Early in the second quarter, Parks ran it in for another touchdown for his second score of the game. Parks finished the game with 13 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Martinovich ended up with 110 total yards with two touchdowns. Junior Jayden Lian collected 61 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also recorded an interception.

The Bruins went 8-3 last season before falling short to Hilton in the sectional playoffs.

In their next outing, Brighton (1-0) will take on Brockport for their home opener on Friday, September 8th. Wilson (0-1) will hit the road and take on Irondequoit the same night.