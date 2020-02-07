Victor romps in battle of state top ten teams

Andrew Haugh and Stevie Armstrong each scored twice as Victor handled Canandaigua in a matchup of state top ten teams at Rochester Ice Center Thursday night.

Victor is the top ranked NYS team in Division I. Canandaigua is number 9 at Division II.

Jack McCandless and Haugh got Victor on top early in the first period. The rest of the opening stanza was quiet.

Carter McWilliams opened the second with a sweet wrister just inside the far post that sliced the Victor lead in half.

However, Haugh answered with a point shot (that was actually slightly deflected by a teammate, but it was only recognizable on a slow motion replay. So, Haugh gets to keep his goal) and Nick Peluso buried a sweet drop pass from Armstrong to make it 4-1 Victor after two periods.

The Blue Devils added three more in the third to close out their 10th win in a row. Victor is now 17-1 and is undefeated against Section Five teams.

Canandaigua lost their second game in a row and dropped to 13-4.