Victor rides 9-0 run to 5th straight state final

Despite an early lead from Vestal (IV) and non-stop rain at St. John Fisher, Victor once again took command of a regional playoff game, rolling 12-6 to reach a fifth straight state final.

The Blue Devils scored 9-straight goals from the first quarter into the third quarter to take a 9-2 lead. Camden Hay was especially dominant with three goals and four assists, while Jack LaRue led Victor with four goals. Alec Russell and Joey Pezzimenti each racked up two goals, and TJ Brei accounted for the Blue Devils’ other tally.

Vestal opened the game with back-to-back goals from Matt Thrasher before the Blue Devils caught fire. Thrasher ended the evening with four goals for the Golden Bears.

Victor will next take on John Jay (I) in the Class B State Final on Saturday, June 8th at St. John Fisher College at 12:30pm. A win would mark the Blue Devils fourth state championship (2015, 2016, 2017).