Victor 16, Rush-Henrietta 11

Both Victor and Rush-Henrietta entered with just one loss on the season, but Victor proved why they’re #4 in the country with a dominant performance over the Royal Comets.

The Blue Devils scored the first seven goals of the game and led 12-4 at halftime as they kept their unblemished Section V record intact.

Eva Pronti led the way for Victor with six goals and four assists. Lena Cox paced the Royal Comets with three goals in the losing effort.

Schroeder 9, Thomas 8

Tied 3-3 midway through the first half, the Warriors went on a 5-1 run to win the Battle for Webster. Thomas made a rally down 9-5 and made it just a one-goal game, but could not find the equalizer late.