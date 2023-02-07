Stalemate is the pair's third in their last four matchups

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this season, Victor rolled past Penfield 7-0 in both teams’ third game of the year.

Tuesday night’s game was more what we’ve come to expect from the Section V rivals, as the two squads played to a 3-3 tie.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first period. In the second period, a five-minute penalty taken by the Blue Devils opened the door for Penfield.

Thomas Obstarczyk scored first, poking in a rebound with several bodies clogging up the crease. Penfield was not done, as Reece Holenbeck popped in a rebound on the same man advantage to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

Victor bounced back later in the period. Michael Peluso’s shot from the point got through traffic and went off a Penfield defender and in for their first goal. With less than ten seconds left, Asher Erwin tied the game at two, blasting a slapshot from the point that found the back of the net.

Less than three minutes into the third period, Penfield got back in front as Mason Maksymiu forced a turnover in the offensive zone and promptly sent a backhand in for a 3-2 lead. Penfield was smelling an upset, as Victor came into the game with a 15-2 record and was ranked sixth in the latest NYSSWA rankings.

However, less than 20 seconds later Simon Kowal got Victor equal once again as a great individual effort saw him wrist in the puck with a defender trying to take him down.

Neither team could score in the final 14:06 of the third period, nor in the five-minute overtime period, making the final score 3-3. Abby Seaman made 44 saves in net for Penfield. Max Pitts recorded the tie for the Blue Devils.

This is the third time in the last four meetings that Victor and Penfield played to a tie by the books.

In the 2022 Class A sectional championship game, the two squads were tied 2-2 after regulation and neither team could win in four overtime periods. The game was declared a tie, but Victor moved on to the state tournament after winning in a shootout. In their only regular season matchup that year, the two teams tied 3-3 on December 14th, 2021.

Victor (15-2-1) will host Thomas on Thursday, February 9th while Penfield (9-8-2) will conclude their regular season on Saturday, February 11th against Portside.