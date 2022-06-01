Class B: (1) Victor 9, (2) Canandaigua 5

In a rematch of last year’s sectional title game, Victor got their revenge on the Braves as they took home the Class B title.

Victor, the number two team in the country in the latest Nike/USA Lacrosse rankings, jumped out to a 5-2 lead thanks to a pair of goals by Duke commit Eva Pronti.

The Braves netted one before the half then Nola Weaver made it just a 6-5 game midway through the second half.

But Devin Livingston shut the door on any comeback hopes as she answered to make the score 7-5. The Blue Devils netted a pair of empty netters to secure a four-goal win.

Victor will take on the Section VI representatives, Frontier, in the Far West Regionals on Saturday, June 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School.

Class D: (3) Pal-Mac 9, (1) Aquinas 8

Molly Seither and Faith Beals came up clutch for the Red Raiders as their late-game heroics powered Pal-Mac to their fifth straight sectional title.

Tied at 8 with less than 30 seconds remaining, Seither somehow got a shot off in traffic and found the back of the net to give Pal-Mac a one-goal lead.

But the Li’l Irish would control the ensuing draw and drew a foul to give Aquinas a free position shot with ten seconds remaining to tie the game. The Li’l Irish shooter went low and Beals got the clutch save to earn the championship.

Reagan Diehl led the Red Raiders offensively with three goals and one assist. Jenna Santelli and Seither each had two goals while Kylie Waeghe and Lily Boesel each had one goal. Beals had four saves on the night.

Pal-Mac will take on the Section VI representative on Saturday, June 4th at 6:00 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School.