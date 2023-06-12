ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Central School District will hold a special graduation ceremony for certain students after several of their lacrosse players missed the official ceremony due to a game.

After missing the ceremony at Innovative Field due to the State Championship game on Long Island, the Victor Central School District will give 21 senior players their chance to cross the stage Monday night at the JS/SH auditorium.

According to Victor officials, their Varsity Lacrosse players originally had an agreement with the Garden City School District to change Sunday’s game to 9 a.m. so the Victor players can participate in their graduation.

However, Victor said that Garden City went back and changed the time due to their players needing more time to recover.

Victor ended up losing by one point to Garden City, but Victor’s superintendent Dr. Tim Terranova said they won other things.

“In my mind, we won the bigger game,” he said. “Which is how to honor a commitment,

maintain our character, and compete at the highest level.”

News 8 has reached out to Garden City School District for comment and will update this story as more information comes in.