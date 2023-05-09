VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor got revenge after last year’s stunning loss to Canandaigua in the sectional playoffs on Monday evening with a 10-3 win.

Canandaigua’s Alex Rheude scored the opening goal of the game to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead. From there, Victor went on a 6-0 run which lasted deep into the 3rd quarter.

Liam Wheeler led the way for Victor with three goals while Aiden Clinkscales pitched in two scores of his own. Also, Jack Herendeen had a goal and three assists for the Blue Devils.

Victor (12-2) will face Irondequoit at home on Saturday, May 13th while Canandaigua will have a tough test against Pittsford on Friday, May 12th.