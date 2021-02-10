Victor impressive; Sutherland wins a thriller

Victor 52, Fairport 26

The Blue Devils are going to be a problem.

CJ James scored 15 as Victor romped past Fairport 52-26 in the opener for both teams on Ayrault Road Tuesday night.

Connor Williams added 12 points for the Blue Devils and Chase Dickens had 10. Williams’ imposing 7-foot presence anchored a Victor defense that allowed only 16 points through three quarters and just two in the entire third quarter. It was 31-14 at the half and Victor was never threatened.

Sutherland 63, Athena 61

Jalyn Moorehead scored with four seconds left to break a tie and give the Knights a dramatic season opening win Tuesday night in Pittsford.

Athena took a 12-point lead in the second quarter and was up 33-25 at the half. However, Sutherland scored 20 in the third quarter to tie the game at 45 after three periods.