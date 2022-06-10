Girls Lacrosse State Semifinals

Class A: Baldwinsville (III) 7, Rush-Henrietta 6

A last-minute goal by Mia Pozzi sent Baldwinsville to the state championship game for the fifth time and ended R-H’s season with a heartbreaking defeat.

In a low-scoring second half, Pozzi gave the Bees a 6-5 lead with just over 23 minutes to play. The two teams would be scoreless for the next fifteen minutes until Ally Garrett netted the second of her two goals to tie the game at six.

The two teams remained deadlocked until Pozzi’s free position goal gave the Bees the lead with less than 30 seconds to play. The Royal Comets had a great chance to answer on the final possession of the game but Samantha Tanguay made the final of her seven saves to secure the win.

Garrett’s two goals led the Royal Comets, while Avery Roberts, Catrina Rowe, Danielle Garrett, and Megan Schillinger each had one goal. Lena Cox had two assists while Angelie Oechsle had five saves in net.

R-H’s season comes to an end with a 16-4 record and their second state semifinal appearance.

Class B: Victor 15, Fayetteville-Manlius (III) 7

The second-ranked team in the country cruised to the state championship game with a convincing win over F-M.

Tied at 2, Victor tallied the next five goals and eight of the final eleven in the first half to lead 10-5 at the half. Two goals to start the second half put the game away.

Eva Pronti had four goals and four assists, Devin Livingston had four goals, Maddison Mabbett had a hat-trick with an assist, Amber DeRosa netted a pair, while Caitlin Keenan and Olivia Bruno each had a goal and an assist. Kennedy Schottland made five saves in net.

Victor will play Queensbury in the state championship game at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning as they try and win their first-ever state title.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 16, Fulton (III) 7

Eight grader Shaye Angelo had six goals while Whitley Easton had four goals and seven assist as the Cougars powered into the state championship game.

After conceding the first goal, HF-L scored the next six to put the game away, eventually leading 11-4 at halftime.

Clair Ruff had a hat-trick, while Katie Adams had two goals and Marlee Green scored one.

The Cougars will play Manhasset in the state championship game at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. HF-L is still seeking its first state championship to go along with five runner-up finishes.

Class D: Skaneateles (III) 14, Palmyra-Macedon 3

The Red Raiders were overmatched in their semifinal matchup as the Lakers scored the first twelve goals of the game to reach the championship game.

Molly Seither, Reagan Diehl, and Teagan Hudack each netted goals for the youthful Red Raiders, a roster that features just two seniors. Senior Kylie Waeghe ended her career with one assist in the loss.

Pal-Mac’s season comes to a close with a 16-5 record.