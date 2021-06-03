Victor holds off Pittsford rally

Pax Marshall scored three times, including two game sealing goals late in the fourth quarter, as Victor narrowly escaped Pittsford with a 10-8 win.

The Blue Devils scored six times in a row around halftime to rally from 3-2 down to 8-3 up. Five of the goals opened the second half after the game went to the break even at three.

Victor may have taken the foot off the gas too soon because the Panthers followed the six goal Devil run with four straight of their own. Gustav Murphy cut the lead to 8-7 with just over four minutes to play.

Marshall responded 27 seconds later to make it 9-7, but Murphy had one more answer left and scored with 91 seconds remaining to restore the one goal deficit.

Victor won the ensuing faceoff, but Pittsford forced a turnover with a touch more than a minute to play. The Panthers would never get a game tying attempt off and gave the ball back on a misfired pass with 22 seconds left.

Marshall scored a layup on an unsettled situation to finish off the game.

Murphy led the Panthers with three goals as Pittsford finished their regular season at 7-6.

Victor is 11-1 and has one more game Friday against Brighton.