Victor hockey shuts out McQuaid to remain undefeated

Colin McNamara and Asher Erwin score two goals each to help lift the Blue Devils over McQuaid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils pitched a shut out en route to 5-0 convincing win over McQuaid.

Six minutes into the action, Colin McNamara scored off a McQuaid turnover to put the Blue Devils on the board first. Midway through the second period, Asher Erwin scored to make it a 2-0 game heading into the third period.

McNamara, Erwin, and Riesenberger all added goals in the third period. Victor goalie Max Pitts recorded his first career shutout.

Victor moves on to 3-0 on the season and will face Churchville-Chili on Saturday, December 11th at Scottsville Arena. McQuaid